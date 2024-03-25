IPOH, March 25 — Three mega projects have the capacity to elevate Perak to be among the major states buttressing national economic growth, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Expressing his confidence, Anwar said that these three projects — the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) in Tanjung Malim, Lumut Maritime Industrial City (Lumic), and the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park — would help Malaysia’s economy emerge strongly in Asia.

“Three mega projects in Malaysia are based in Perak. Perak, compared to Johor, Penang, and Selangor, is slightly lagging behind, but with the programmes and emphasis taken by the Saarani team (Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad), we believe that in a few years, Perak will emerge as a major state in this country.

“I was informed earlier that there are still about 4,000 people classified as hardcore poor in Perak, but we believe with the determination of the Menteri Besar’s team, Perak will eradicate poverty in no time,” said Anwar.

Also present were Saarani, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and 300 KPTM students.

Anwar said that foreign investments in Malaysia demonstrate that the government’s vocal stance on humanitarian issues does not deter investors from continuing to show trust in the Malaysian economy, thus repositioning the country as a great nation in Asia.

“Why? Because of stable infrastructure, clear economic policies, and political stability. The Madani economic policy, which prioritises the welfare of the people, adds to investor confidence,” said the prime minister.

At the same time, he reminded the youth to set aside politics of hatred.

“Enough with rising hatred politics, let us rise together to become good citizens, increase knowledge, master good fields, and make Malaysia a country to be emulated and admired by the world,” he said.

At the same event, Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tambun, handed over contributions totalling RM291,000 to 34 mosques and 35 surau within the Tambun parliamentary constituency.

The contributions is hoped will assist the mosque and surau committees in implementing planned Ramadan activities.

The prime minister then performed the Maghrib prayer in congregation with the guests present. — Bernama