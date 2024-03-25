KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — A total of 10,844 members of the Malaysian diaspora have returned to Malaysia under the Returning Expert Programme (REP) since 2021, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said this data was obtained from TalentCorp’s report based on the number of applications received by the agency from Malaysian professionals working abroad during that period.

“We are making sincere efforts to ensure that our skilled workers abroad can be brought back and thereby reduce the migration gap,” he said when replying to a question from Senator Datuk Juhanis Abd Aziz.

Abdul Rahman said that among the initiatives implemented to attract members of the Malaysian diaspora to return to Malaysia included providing job opportunities, sharing labour market information and education for children. — Bernama

