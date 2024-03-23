BATU PAHAT, March 23 — Two Singaporean motorcyclists were killed, while four others were seriously injured, after a container lorry crashed into a big bike convoy at Kilometer 111.4 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway, near Yong Peng, here early this morning.

Advertisement

It was learned that the Singaporeans, on their high-powered motorcycles, were on a convoy to have their sahur meal in Muar before tragedy struck.

Police and emergency services received a distress call from the public at 3am.

Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah said the accident was believed to have occurred when eight men were riding their high-powered motorcycles in a convoy from Singapore to Muar.

Advertisement

“As the convoy was travelling northbound, one of the motorcycles had a flat tyre. The motorcyclist managed to stop at a nearby rest area (RnR) along the expressway in Yong Peng.

“While tending to his flat tyre, the other seven motorcyclists ahead decided to stop to wait for their friend on the expressway’s emergency lane.

“All of a sudden, a container lorry that was in the same direction lost control, entered the emergency lane and crashed into the waiting motorcyclists,” said Ismail in a statement issued today.

Advertisement

Ismail said the impact of the crash had caused two motorcyclists to die on the spot, while four others from the convoy sustained serious injuries.

He said the injured victims were rushed to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar for treatment.

“The deceased remains were sent to Hospital Sultanah Nora Ismail here for the autopsy,” he added.

Ismail said checks revealed that the lorry was driven by a 33-year-old man and was accompanied by an assistant driver.

“The lorry driver together and his 29-year-old assistant driver and a Singaporean motorcyclist from the convoy were not injured.

“Police detained the lorry driver who will be remanded for three days until Monday to assist in investigations,” he said.

The lorry driver also tested negative for banned substances during the mandatory drug urine test.