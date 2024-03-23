LAHAD DATU, March 23 — Police investigation found that a misunderstanding between students of Lahad Datu Vocational College here that led to the death of Mohammad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan, 17, yesterday (March 22) was a dispute over missing money.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad said two vocational students had lost RM50 and RM35 respectively, and the victim was subsequently accused of theft, which led to the misunderstanding.

“The victim was then beaten to death. However, the police are still waiting for the full autopsy report from the Forensic Department of the Lahad Datu Hospital to ascertain the actual cause of death of the victim,” he said in a statement today.

It was reported that Nazmie Aizzat was found dead with signs of bruises and injuries on several parts of his body at a college dormitory here at 6.50am.

Police have arrested 13 male students, aged between 16 and 19, and seized a smartphone charger believed to be linked to the investigation into the case. They have been remanded for six days beginning today.

Rohan Shah said 12 smartphones were also seized from the suspects to assist in the investigation, and that all the suspects tested negative for drugs.

The police also recorded the statements of 12 independent witnesses, including four hostel wardens, security guards and several students, he added. — Bernama