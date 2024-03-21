KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The police have managed to recover a safe containing four gold bars belonging to an influencer, which was ‘hidden’ at the bottom of Sungai Sembrong, Batu Pahat, Johor, following the arrest of four individuals on March 5.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said all the suspects, a man and three women aged between 22 and 36 years old, were arrested around Batu Pahat by the CID D4 special team from Selangor contingent police headquarters, before being handed over to Wangsa Maju police for further investigation.

“Following the arrest, the male suspect took the Fire and Rescue Department and the police to Sungai Sembrong in Batu Pahat, Johor on Tuesday and police managed to recover the complainant’s safe containing four gold bars worth RM1 million.

“Apart from the gold bars, the police were also able to recover some of the victim’s items which were reported missing, including 15 strands of gold necklaces, 14 gold bracelets, gold rings, seven handbags, gold pendants and cash in a house in Batu Pahat.

“All the items found are estimated to be worth RM2.1 million,” he said in a press conference at the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters, here today.

He said the initial investigation found that the main suspect has 20 past records related to crime and drugs and all the suspects are believed to be actively involved in burglary cases in Selangor and Kelantan by targeting the residences of businessmen or social media influencers.

The four suspects have now been remanded for nine days until March 25.

On March 4, the media reported that a female entrepreneur who is also a social media influencer found a security safe belonging to her containing gold bars and cash estimated to be worth RM3 million, was stolen in a house burglary in Padang Balang, Sentul here yesterday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah had reportedly said in the incident at between 10 pm and 12 midnight, several handbags of various brands and jewellery belonging to the 43-year-old woman’s family, estimated to be about RM3.5 million were stolen. — Bernama