PADANG BESAR, March 20 — The Perlis state government intends to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs, suggesting an extension of the operating hours for the national border checkpoints at the Padang Besar and Wang Kelian Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complexes (ICQS) until midnight and 8 pm respectively.

Perlis Border Relations and Cooperation Committee chairman, Izizam Ibrahim, elaborated that the decision to extend the operating hours at these checkpoints reflects the state government’s commitment to bolstering economic growth in Perlis and fostering tourism, especially aligning with the Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025.

“I will proceed as soon as possible, after Eid. We need to conduct a comprehensive study. This year we will request the approval of the Home Affairs Ministry. I believe the Federal government would not pose any issues; they will cooperate,” he remarked.

He was speaking to reporters after the Madani Ihya Ramadan bilateral programme between Malaysia and Thailand, held at Masjid Ahmad, here last night.

Also present were Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim, Perlis National Security Council director, Arif Helmi Junid, as well as Malaysia-Thailand Border Security and Development Section (Security) assistant director-general, Lt. Col Mohamad Noh Abdul Kader.

Representatives from Thailand included the Sadao District Office representative, Vichad Saykeesang, several officials from their security forces and immigration authorities, and villagers from Padang Besar, Thailand. — Bernama

