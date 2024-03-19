ALOR SETAR, March 19 — The Kedah Health Department (JKN) has issued 127 compound notices to food operators at Ramadan bazaars in the state from March 12 until yesterday.

State Housing, Local Government, and Health Committee chairman, Mansor Zakaria, said that the total value of the compounds issued has not been obtained yet.

“These notices were issued following inspections of 687 food premises at 101 Ramadan bazaar sites across Kedah in the first week. The notices issued include Notice 32B, notices to operators without typhoid vaccination and notices to operators without food handling training or courses.

“We aim to ensure zero reported cases of food poisoning from Ramadan bazaars and to ensure that the food prepared and sold is safe and complies with the Food Act 1983, Food Regulations 1985 and Food Hygiene Regulations 2009,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he conducted monitoring at the Darul Aman Stadium Ramadan Bazaar here, accompanied by State JKN acting director, Dr Norizan Ahmad and Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) mayor, Datuk Mohd Yusri Md Daud.

Meanwhile, Mansor added that this year, the number of bazaar sites in Kedah has increased to 101 compared to 72 sites last year, while the number of bazaar stalls this year is 6,423 stalls compared to 4,893 stalls last year. — Bernama

