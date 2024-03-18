KOTA KINABALU, March 18 — Another internal crisis is on the cards for Sabah PKR as 15 out of the 26 divisional chiefs today called for its chairman Datuk Sangkar Rasam to step down, citing poor leadership.

The disgruntled leaders said that Sangkar had failed to conduct crucial party-building activities like election preparedness, communication and leadership training and public speaking exercises.

“So far the only thing he does is organise the welcome events for our national leaders when they visit from West Malaysia,” Kota Marudu chief Sazalye Donol told reporters this afternoon.

The dissatisfaction has been brewing since last year but reached its peak when they called for a meeting yesterday to discuss the matter before deciding on having a press conference today.

The other divisional chiefs whose names were on the statement are Kota Belud’s Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, Kota Kinabalu’s Datuk Christina Liew, Sepanggar’s Peto Galim, Tuaran’s Razeef Rakimin, Pensiangan’s Raymond Ahuar, Sipitang’s Wendey Agong, Beaufort’s Dikin Musah, Beluran’s Basran Omar, Kinabatangan’s Azmi Tambuyong, Papar’s Roslee Malek, Kimanis’s Awang Chuchu, Kalabakan’s Roslan Sapar, batu Sapi’s Aris Remigius and Semporna’s Amin Mem.

The other 11 divisional chiefs chose to remain neutral on the matter.

Donol said that they had a proposed replacement for Sangkar but declined to disclose the candidate’s name, although he hinted that Kota Belud chief Datuk Mustapha Sakmut who is also Sepanggar MP, Api-Api assemblyman and former Sabah PKR chief Liew, and Inanam Assemblyman and Sepanggar chief Peto could be among them.

Sangkar was appointed to the position in 2022 but the dissatisfaction began about a year later, where the 15 had signed statutory declarations (SD) stating their stance.

Donol said that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was aware of the matter as the SDs had been handed to his political secretary.

“It’s not that we want to challenge the president’s authority as it is his decision and prerogative to appoint the leader, but this is for the party’s welfare and wellbeing at the end of the day,” he said, adding that Sabah PKR faces critical challenges in the upcoming state elections.

Two years ago, the then Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew had also faced similar protests but despite strong opposition divisional leaders, she remained in her position until the party elections in 2022 when she was replaced by Sangkar.