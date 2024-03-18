SABAK BERNAM, March 18 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today officially declared open a 77-year-old mosque in Kampung Sungai Haji Dorani here and broke fast with the villagers.

Masjid An Nur had been built as a surau in 1947 and the villagers elevated it to a mosque two years later.

His Royal Highness accompanied by Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah arrived at 6.25 pm and was greeted by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim.

Also present were State Islamic and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah; Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof and Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director, Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad.

Sultan Sharafuddin also graciously joined in breaking the fast with the villagers and distributed RM500 worth of Aidilfitri contributions to 458 recipients, comprising asnaf, the needy and converts from the Sabak Bernam district, totalling RM229,500.

His Royal Highness also delivered a speech to inaugurate Masjid An Nur, before signing the inauguration plaque to conclude the ceremony.

With a grant of RM400,000 provided by JAIS, the mosque’s facilities have been upgraded, now able to accommodate up to 550 worshippers, including the installation of air conditioning, building a meeting room and sacrificial slaughter area, upgrading of women’s ablution facilities, and adding vehicle parking spaces to meet current needs.

Sultan Sharafuddin also performed the Maghrib, Isyak, and Tarawih prayers with the congregation. — Bernama