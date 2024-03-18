KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) does not plan to impose any restriction or ceiling prices for the sale of vegetables following an expected price hike of up to 25 per cent in the market.

Its Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the ministry will monitor and take action based on the profiteering law if there are traders who raise the prices of vegetables excessively.

“KPDN does not impose restrictions or ceiling prices but we will monitor so that there is no profiteering.

“We have to understand the supply chain starting from the vegetable grower, the cost of production, transportation, in addition to wholesale and retail prices,” she said at a press when commenting on the expected 25 per cent increase in the price of vegetables in the market following claims by vegetable farm operators who are now facing a shortage of foreign workers to the point of affecting supply.

Earlier, she had aunched the Malaysia Save Food (MySaveFood) Ramadan 2024 national programme while inspecting Rahmah Ramadan bazaars at Jalan Raja Alang here.

Commenting on the organisation of MySaveFood, Fuziah said a total of 75 bazaars in 11 states including the Federal Territory were involved in the project which is driven by Pengguna Siswa from 35 universities including 19 public universities.

“Through the MySaveFood project last year, a total of 25 tonnes of food with a value of RM281,429.01 were successfully saved and the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) alone on the first day of Ramadan managed to collect a total of 429.8 kilogrammes of food from three Ramadan bazaars.

“While in Kampong Bharu, a total of 426.4kg of food was saved,” she said. — Bernama