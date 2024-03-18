KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Home Ministry will continue its investigation into convenience store chain KK Mart, over the its sale of socks with the word ‘Allah’ printed on it, despite the store’s apology on the matter, Deputy Home Minister (KDN) Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said today.

“KDN views this issue seriously and enforcement action was taken by carrying out checks at all KK Mart premises nationwide and the results of the inspection we made found that KK Mart had already recalled all the socks in question from all of its branches nationwide.

“However, we conducted further investigations on the management and vendors involved to ensure that these socks are no longer in the market.

“Although an apology was issued by KK Mart and the vendors involved, KDN will continue investigations to contain this issue that caused public uproar and annoyance, and if found guilty, the relevant parties may be punished with a fine of up to RM20,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both,” he told Parliament today.

Shamsul was responding to a question by Paya Besar MP Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, who had asked about the ministry’s action on the sale of the said socks.

Last week, Malaysiakini reported that the police are not investigating the convenience store chain for selling the socks with the word Allah printed on them.

The news portal reported Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan saying that this was because no complaints were lodged over the matter.

However, Shamsul told the Dewan Rakyat that 36 police reports have already been lodged to date and one investigation paper has been opened under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The investigation paper is still under police investigation, and we are constantly monitoring so that things like these do not happen again,” he said.

National news agency Bernama yesterday reported that the socks with the word ‘Allah’ printed were sold at KK Mart in Bandar Sunway and the issue had gone viral on social media since March 13.

KK Mart Group founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai has since apologised over the issue.