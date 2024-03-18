KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) after more than two months of undergoing treatment.

The two-time former prime minister was discharged at 11.30am today, a statement from his office said.

The 97-year-old was admitted to the IJN on January 26 this year for treatment of infection and for observation. His condition is said to be stable.

“As we have been made to understand, yes, cleared of infection, hence the discharge,” an aide to the former prime minister said in a short text message.

A week ago Dr Mahathir issued his first public statement since being admitted. In the statement, he said he was recovering and thanked doctors and medical workers who treated him.

