SHAH ALAM, March 18 — Consumers have been urged not to use social media to highlight unreasonable price hikes but to report it directly to the authorities for fear of evidence being disposed of before action can be taken.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDN) trade, distribution and business sector senior director Datuk Rohaizi Bahari said once a report is made to ministry enforcement officials, prompt inspections and investigations will be conducted.

“When information is viralled, there is a possibility evidence could be destroyed and so on,” he told reporters at the official opening of the AEON supermarket in Setia Alam here today.

He said accurate and detailed complaints should be made through proper channels for immediate action.

On the issue of socks with the word “Allah” being sold at KK Mart convenience stores, Rohaizi said any items related to symbols and sensitive matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry (KDN).

He said the sale of goods in a premise is at the discretion of the business owner, who should ensure that the items sold comply with the law. — Bernama

