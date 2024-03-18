KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said his ministry plans to reprimand the logistics company that let an Israeli shipping company’s container enter Malaysian roads.

Loke said he is aware that a container belonging to a company called Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd was seen on the side of the road recently.

He said the government had already told these companies that they are not allowed to dock in Malaysia and must return to their country of origin.

He said the port handlers may have made a mistake in letting the container enter and therefore the ministry will investigate the matter before taking action.

“We already said at the end of last year Zim cannot enter, they are an international company, and even if they tried to enter they can’t because all these shops are being monitored by international NGOs who track their movements.

“Before this, Zim was operating in Malaysia and they have many containers that are still here and it will gradually be removed. We have given them instructions to remove everything. From what I have heard the port handlers made a mistake allowing the container to enter the country so we will reprimand the company,” he said when met by reporters today in Sepang.

Loke warned existing companies or anyone else who plans to smuggle their wares in that they will be dealt with severely.

He said as of now he was made aware of four or five containers left belonging to Zim which will be transported out of Malaysia’s ports in due time.

A video was widely shared on social media showing a cargo truck with a container with the words Zim driving along the road.

Zim and other Israeli-based companies were asked to leave Malaysian waters once the war in Palestine broke out.