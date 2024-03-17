KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today handed over more than RM200,000 in contribution to mosques and suraus in the constituency to hold various activities throughout the month of Ramadan.

Dr Wan Azizah who is also the Prime Minister’s wife, said the donation was given to nine mosques and 80 suraus in the constituency.

According to her, each mosque received RM5,000 and surau RM2,000 making the total donations to exceed RM200,000.

“This is an initiative of the Bandar Tun Razak Parliamentary Constituency Office to make the mosque and surau programmes a success and we hope that this donation can help cover additional expenses for the implementation of various activities throughout Ramadan.

“Besides, it indirectly fosters the spirit of unity, cooperation, team spirit and strengthens brotherhood as a family between mosques, suraus and the community, especially among residents of Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency.” she said.

She said this at the donation presentation ceremony for mosques, suraus and launching of Ramadan Bazaar Coupon Purchase as well as the distribution of bubur lambuk (porridge) at the Az-Zubair Ibn Awam Mosque here today.

Dr Wan Azizah said her office also distributed Ramadan bazaar coupons worth RM10 each to the residents of Bandar Tun Razak which can be used at selected Ramadan bazaars in the area.

“A total of 100 Ramadan bazaar coupons will be distributed every week in six selected Ramadan bazaar areas, namely in Taman Tenaga, Jalan Jujur, Taman Mulia, Sri Penara, Sungai Besi and Taman Bukit Cheras.

“This Ramadan Bazaar Coupon distribution programme is a new initiative of the Bandar Tun Razak Parliamentary Constituency Office to cover the cost of Ramadan bazaar visitors in the area,” she said.

In the meantime, she also thanked two companies, MKRS and New Tech for contributing to the programme of one day one cooking area and the distribution of bubur lambuk.

“May this noble effort ease the burden of mosques, suraus, and selected associations in the Bandar Tun Razak Parliament Constituency,” she said. — Bernama