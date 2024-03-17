JOHOR BARU, March 17 — The Defence Ministry are expecting the procurement of the second batch of three Royal Malaysian Navy’s (TLDM) Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) can be finalised this year.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the construction of the LMS is expected to take about three years to be completed after the procurement process is finalised.

He said the ministry was currently focusing on the process involving the construction of five Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) with one of them expected to undergo a test for the installation system and equipment for Harbour Acceptance Test and Sea Acceptance Trial in November.

Khaled was speaking to the media after breaking fast with TLDM members at the TLDM Base in Johor Baru, here tonight.

Also attending the breaking of fast was TLDM chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob, Royal Malaysian Navy’s Western Fleet chief Rear Admiral Datuk Shamsuddin Ludin and TLDM First Admiral Azeman Yusoff. — Bernama

