IPOH, March 16 — The Perak Forestry Department has issued an immediate freeze order on the approval of permits for entry into four permanent forest reserves (HSK) in the Hulu Perak district for recreational purposes.

Its director, Datuk Basri Abdul Manaf, said the freeze period would last for three months starting yesterday until June 15, for the purpose of enforcement and control over forest resources.

He said the affected forests are the Amanjaya Forest Reserve, Banding Forest Reserve, Temengor Forest Reserve and Gerik Forest Reserve.

“All permits for entering HKLs for recreational activities like off-road racing, motocross, mountain biking, fishing and so forth, have been suspended since yesterday.

“Failure to comply with this directive is at your own risk and may result in prosecution under the National Forestry Act 1984 (Adoption) 1985,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier the media reported on individuals allegedly using explosives to catch ikan kelah, a protected species, at Kuala Sungai Mangga and Sungai Senga, Temengor Forest Reserve, Hulu Perak, during off-road racing, prompting public outrage.

Meanwhile, State Women, Family, Social Welfare, Cooperative and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Salbiah Mohamed, who is also the Temengor assemblywoman, lodged a police report at the Gerik District Police Headquarters (IPD) today.

In a Facebook post, she expressed deep sadness and disappointment over the incident which had affected the ecosystem of the protected ikan kelah species, emphasising her commitment to preventing its recurrence. — Bernama