JOHOR BARU, March 16 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced a remarkable achievement under the state government’s administration: attracting investments totalling RM113.7 billion and creating 35,000 job opportunities within a span of two years, alongside a range of other accomplishments.

He highlighted that this accomplishment has also positioned the state under his leadership as the nation’s foremost importer and exporter.

During this period, his administration allocated a total of RM438.6 million in various aids to assist those in need, benefiting 2,647 individuals classified as hardcore poor, he added.

“The Johor Royal Family has also assisted the people of Johor, including distributing 20,000 bags of rice, food boxes, smart TVs, and smart boards to 20 selected schools, cancer patients, and disaster victims,” he said in a video uploaded on his Facebook page yesterday, marking his two years as Menteri Besar.

Advertisement

He noted that the state government upgraded tourist attractions such as the Royal Museum of Sultan Abu Bakar, Johor Zoo, six National Parks, Rimba Eco Park, Gunung Berlumut, hiking facilities at Gunung Lambak in Kluang, and public amenities on Pulau Besar Mersing.

Onn Hafiz mentioned that his administration upgraded 444 kilometres of roads, including Jaln Pasir Gudang, Jalan Mersing-Kota Tinggi, and Jalan Muar-Labis.

He said traffic flow improvements were implemented at the Sultan Iskandar Building, the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex, and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs by activating contra lanes for cars and pedestrians.

Advertisement

He stated that six sick projects and one stalled project have been completed, involving a total of 1,073 housing units valued at RM260 million, in addition to 4,278 units of Johor Affordable Housing (RMMJ) with RM1,000 RMMJ vouchers distributed to 2,000 recipients.

“A total of 13 People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and seven Government Rental Houses (RSK) have been repaired, 50 units of houses for e-kasih groups in 10 districts were provided, and the Johor State Housing System has been upgraded,” he said.

Onn Hafiz went on to list the implementation of several youth-oriented initiatives encompassing leadership, education, and sports.

This included the expansion of the Southern Volunteers to 667 Village Security and Development Committees (JPKK) and the provision of the Johor Education Loan Scheme benefiting 1,773 students.

“A total of 5,600 students received assistance from the Registration Assistance Scheme, 2,000 recipients received aid from the Johor Skills Training Fund, RM700,000 was allocated to 25 Johor institute of higher education student associations, and scholarships were awarded under the Kenangan Dato’ Onn Scholarship.

“Additionally, 400 students were enrolled in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia tuition programme, the “Tabung Pendidikan Sarjana Permodalan Darul Ta’zim”, and the Reading Lab programmes,” he said.

The state government, he added, has produced 450 Johor Student Ambassadors and established the Onn Leadership Accelerator programme and the Johor Youth Council.

He stated that the state government had organised numerous other programmes, including the weekly Semarak Subuh programme in all 56 state constituencies, as well as internationally acclaimed events such as the Asia Pacific Climate Week, Johor Smart City Forum, and Johor International Youth Conference, which were attended by 700 Johor youths. — Bernama