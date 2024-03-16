ALOR SETAR, March 16 — The police arrested two men, believed to have caused a commotion and prevented Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) enforcement officers from carrying out their duties, in the Dataran Medan Bandar Alor Setar area, on Thursday.

Kota Setar district police chief, ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir, said that the two men, who are also traders, aged 33 and 42, were arrested yesterday evening.

“On Thursday at 11.38pm, MBAS enforcement staff on duty, conducting a seizure operation in the area, were stopped by two individuals who had caused a commotion and scuffle.

“The two individuals have been detained for investigation under Section 353 of the Penal Code, for using criminal force to obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, a video clip, lasting two minutes and 23 seconds, went viral on social media sites, showing some individuals uttering abusive words and provoking several MBAS enforcement officers in Dataran Medan Bandar Alor Setar.

Meanwhile, the MBAS clarified that, at the time of the incident, its enforcement personnel were taking action against some traders who were doing business in the area.

It said that the area is a prohibited area for any party to conduct business, and signs on the ban have been placed in the area.

MBAS issued a notice prohibiting business in the area in July 2020, involving any activities such as the sale of food and drinks, toys, micro-mobility vehicles and car boot sales. — Bernama