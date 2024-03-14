KUCHING, March 14 — The High Court here today granted a request to adjourn the hearing of the civil lawsuit filed by the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s sons against their stepmother Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib for one month.

Lawyers for plaintiffs Datuk Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib and Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib said they received instructions to ask for the hearing to be adjourned on the grounds that the brothers are putting the house in order after the demise of their father.

Former governor Taib died on Feb 21, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur at the age of 87.

“In view of this situation, we humbly request a one-month adjournment before the hearing continues,” said lawyer Alvin Chong during proceedings.

Raghad is being sued by Sulaiman and Abu Bekir, who are seeking a court injunction to stop the transfer of company shares to her.

They named Raghad as the first defendant and RHB Investment Bank Berhad as the second defendant in the case.

During today’s proceedings, the first and second defendants each presented several past cases to the court regarding jurisdictional matters.

Following a continuation on Feb 19, the defendants raised a significant issue in the case, namely whether the civil court has jurisdiction over Sharia matters.

The court had ordered the defendants to conduct legal research before raising the issue of whether the lawsuit could be classified under the jurisdiction of the Sharia Court.

Today, Chief Justice Alexander Siew ordered the plaintiffs to submit a written reply no later than April 15, 2024, while the defendants are to file their response to the plaintiff’s written reply no later than April 28, 2024.

He also ordered for the case to be mentioned on May 8, 2024.

In addition to Chong, the plaintiffs are also represented by lawyer Jonathan Tay.

Raghad is represented by Alvin Yong, Shirleen Ong, and Wong Chun Ming, while the second defendant is represented by Tan Kee Heng and Lesley Ling. — The Borneo Post