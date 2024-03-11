KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday (March 11) that Malaysia is eager to renew its commitment to the Commonwealth during the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa in October.

In a statement, the ministry said Malaysia also looks forward to working closely together and strengthening cooperation with other Commonwealth Member States in several priority areas, such as good governance, health diplomacy, prevention of violent extremism, sustainable development, empowerment of women and youth, and trade and environment issues.

The statement was issued in conjunction with Commonwealth Day 2024, which is celebrated annually on the second Monday of March to commemorate the common bond, friendship, and contributions of the Commonwealth to the creation of peace and harmony.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming Our Common Wealth”.

“It calls for member states to harness their strengths by building resilience, unlocking potential, and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth,” said the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra.

“These are vital pillars in ensuring the Commonwealth remains relevant for a common future, where no one is left behind,” it added.

Malaysia joined the Commonwealth in 1957 immediately upon independence.

The Commonwealth is an association composed of 56 member states that were once part of the British Empire. — Bernama