KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) project is still at the initial planning stage, focusing on the land acquisition from Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, said Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

He said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, the Malaysian Investment Development Board, and the Perak state government have established a joint committee to implement and lead the project.

“We hope that we will be able to secure an agreement from all parties and this project can be launched this year,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Liew was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu), who wanted to know about the direction, timeline of outcomes, and progress of the KIGIP project to-date.

Meanwhile, he said local universities play an important role in developing more talents in the semiconductor and electrical and electronics industries.

“We need to create an environment where wages are higher, especially in the semiconductor industry, in line with the National Industrial Master Plan 2030 where the average wage can reach RM4,510,” he added. — Bernama