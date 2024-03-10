IPOH, March 10 — The Mydin Hypermarket in Manjoi here caught fire at about 7pm today.

Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, when contacted by Bernama, said that an emergency call was received at 7.09pm, and a team of firefighters from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“The Fire and Rescue Department received a call stating that smoke was seen in the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) switch room before the fire broke out on the upper floor,” he said.

He added that so far, no casualties have been reported, and firemen were still working to extinguish the fire. — Bernama

