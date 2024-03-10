SIBU, March 10 — Local journalists should take advantage of the Mobile Journalism Workshop to improve their skills in the social media era.

According to its chairperson Jane Moh, knowledge from the intensive workshop is to prepare journalists for future use.

“For us local journalists, we need to be able to improve our skills, especially now that we are in the world of social media.

“Though today’s (March 9) sharing will be intensive, they will help us not just tomorrow but also after this workshop,” Moh remarked at the Mobile Journalism Workshop 2024 at the Kingwood Hotel here yesterday.

More than 300 participants took part in the workshop organised by the Institute Rejang Journalist (IRJ) Sarawak.

Moh added that two trainers and a film director had been invited to conduct the workshop.

“We had the privilege to invite two trainers from Singapore, Augustine Anthuvan and Ng Lian Cheong, who are also journalists.

“These two individuals are from the newsroom. They cover breaking news and special reports which requires them to react fast and convey the full story with accurate information despite the video being only 30 to 60 seconds long.

“Although I am aware that most of us are not likely to have the same experience, we can all apply these skills to make effective stories.

“We also have the pleasure to invite a very young man, originally from Kapit, who is now a film director in Kuala Lumpur, Dexter Anthony, to teach us about filming and editing videos using smartphones, and uploading them on social media.

“He is also a creative director, who is going to teach us on how to bring ideas to life. For those in corporations, these same effective storytelling skills can be applied to try and sell brands or products, while those in tourism can learn about finding and coming up with better stories,” she added.

Also present was the chief Political Secretary to the Premier, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman. — Borneo Post