KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Sports Writers Association of Malaysia (SAM) received a fund injection of RM30,000 from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to continue looking after the welfare of the club’s members and families.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the fund was handed over to SAM’s leadership led by its president Norismadi Abd Manap.

“Usually the grants (funds) we give to associations are only for their official activities and programmes such as training and all of that (however) this RM30,000 is specifically for welfare programmes which they think is appropriate to distribute to association members,” she said.

Advertisement

Hannah told reporters after presenting schooling supplies to 222 recipients through the Kasih Prihatin ‘Back to School’ programme in collaboration with Yayasan Prihatin Nasional (Prihatin) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Penchala here today.

Meanwhile, Norismadi is confident that the funds will be used in the best way especially during Ramadan which will start on Tuesday.

“...God willing, we will continue to provide assistance to members and former sports journalists who are in need this year,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement