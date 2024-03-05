JOHOR BARU, March 5 — The Johor Education Department (JPNJ) have been tasked with monitoring the dissemination of shared videos and content on social media that involve schools, students and teachers in the state.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said that the action was necessary to keep in check the spread of inaccurate information in an effort to protect educational institutions from public criticism.

“Such measures are necessary to deal with the negative spread of information on social media that involves learning institutions.

“The dissemination of negative and controversial subjects on social media involving schools, teachers and students runs the risk of unwanted consequences,” he told reporters after attending the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between UDA Holdings Bhd and the Johor Education Department here today.

Present was UDA Holdings Berhad president and chief executive officer Datuk Sr. Mohd Salem Kailany.

Aznan was responding to the impact of the negative flow of information on the learning process on social media that has been linked to increased stress, anxiety, and depression, with detrimental effects on the learning process.

Besides a decrease in academic performance, such unwanted or controversial information can result in a negative perception from the community.

Meanwhile, Aznan said closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) cameras are not installed in Johor schools to keep bullying cases in check, despite a proposal to do so before.

“So far, no schools in the state have installed CCTV cameras as a countermeasure to deal with bullying cases.

“The implementation of CCTV cameras in schools will require the Education Ministry’s permission,” he said, adding that such important matters fell under the ministry’s jurisdiction.