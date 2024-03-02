KUCHING, March 2 — The first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV 1) belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has been named the ‘KM Tun Fatimah’.

The naming ceremony was officiated by the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, at the Kuching Port Authority Jetty here today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the selection of Tun Fatimah’s name was based on the leadership and courage of the historical figure.

“Throughout her life, (Tun Fatimah) has always been a defender in matters of the nation as well as the homeland. Usually, in the tradition of naming a ship, we will take after the name of the sea, bay, straits or the name of a city but this time we will use the name of a figure (female heroine),” he said after attending the ceremony of naming the coast guard ship today.

The OPV1, which measures 83 metres long and 13.7m wide, is capable of reaching a speed of 21 knots with facilities such as a helipad (helicopter landing pad) and a detention room.

On January 18, Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi said that the OPV1, which is built entirely in Malaysia, would mainly patrol Sarawak waters, particularly in the South China Sea.

OPV1 is MMEA’s fifth patrol boat in operation so far, besides KM Arau, KM Pekan, KM Langkawi and KM Banggi.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the government is now trying to speed up the process of building the OPV2 and OPV3 ships.

He said OPV2 is expected to be handed over in under two years.

“When we have completed OPV1 (KM Tun Fatimah), the construction process of OPV2 and OPV3 will be smoother because the format is the same (with OPV1). We are confident that we can complete OPV2 as soon as a year and-a-half from now and OPV3 will follow after that,” he said. — Bernama