PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 ― Malaysia and Cambodia have agreed to accelerate the process of reviewing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in crucial sectors through the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a joint press conference with visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at Perdana Putra here today, Anwar said both foreign ministers have been instructed to set a date for the JCBC meeting earlier than expected.

“Following that, of course, issues like food security, collaboration in research, trade and investments, halal industry, renewable energy, high technology industries including EVs (electric vehicles) and AI (Artificial intelligence) will be discussed,” said Anwar.

Malaysia is scheduled to host the JCBC meeting this year.

Hun Manet, arrived in Malaysia today for a one-day official visit at the invitation of Anwar, since his appointment as Cambodia’s Prime Minister in August 2023. Earlier, Hun Manet was also accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Square.

On the Muslim community in Cambodia, Anwar said Malaysia is keen to cooperate with the country to empower the community and nurture young talents with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet future needs in business.

“With your support, we will provide the training required to ensure that we play a positive, meaningful role in Cambodia,” he said.

Anwar also expressed gratitude to Cambodia for assisting and resolving the issues faced by Malaysians who fell victim to the job scam syndicate in Cambodia.

“You are very fast and I thanked both the police and immigration for their support,” Anwar said.

During the official visit, Hun Manet is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea, Cabinet Ministers and senior officials of the Government of Cambodia. ― Bernama