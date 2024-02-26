PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — A total of 557 out of 1,065 mukim (sub-districts) have a population where more than seven per cent of individuals are aged 65 years and over, classifying them into the ageing category, according to MyCensus 2020: Mukim, Town and Pekan statistics released by the Statistics Department.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that out of 260 towns, 155 are classified as part of the ageing group and about 50 per cent of pekan (small towns) have also reached the ageing category.

“The highest population aged 0-14 years was in Mukim Ayer Molek, Melaka (73.4 per cent) and for 15-64 years, it was in Mukim Pulau Babi, Johor (96.2 per cent).

“Mukim Kerling, Selangor, recorded the highest population aged 65 years and over, with 25.2 per cent,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Peninsular Malaysia comprises 1,730 administrative entities, including mukim, towns and pekan, distributed across 13 states as delineated by the National Land Code (Revised - 2020) (Act 828).

Out of this total (1,730), mukim constituted 1,065, towns (260) and pekan (405). For Sarawak, Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan, statistical boundaries follow the state administrative centre and MyCensus 2020 gazette, demarcated at the state, division and district/sub-district level.

Mohd Uzir said the population of mukim in Peninsular Malaysia increased from 15.3 million in 2010 to 18.6 million in 2020, while town population reached 5.9 million in 2020 compared to 5.0 million in 2010 and the pekan population was 2.0 million in 2020 compared to 1.6 million in 2010.

Advertisement

On the number of living quarters, he added that mukim registered 5.6 million, towns recorded 1.9 million and pekan had 0.6 million in 2020.

Mukim Hulu Kinta, Perak, recorded the highest number of living quarters among sub-districts (0.2 million), Bandar Ampang, Selangor, recorded the highest number for towns (0.1 million), and Pekan Baru Sungai Buloh, Selangor, recorded the highest number for pekan (0.04 million).

Mukim Pulai, Johor recorded the highest number of vacant living quarters at 0.05 million. — Bernama