KUCHING, Feb 25 — The Federation of Chinese Associations of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions tonight urged the Sarawak government to invite top-ranked Chinese universities to set up branch campuses in the state.

Its president, Datuk Richard Wee Liang Chiat, said the federation was reliably informed that Shanghai Fudan University, a top five university in China, has been approached about setting up a campus in Malaysia.

He noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has invited Tsinghua University to set up a branch campus in Malaysia while Xiamen University was the first Chinese university to establish an international branch campus in Sepang, Selangor, in 2016.

“A branch campus of a top Chinese university in Sarawak will positively elevate the standard of tertiary education and will definitely be an excellent addition to the current two Australian universities from which all Sarawakians have benefited immensely,” Wee said at the federation’s Chinese New Year dinner attended Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He was referring to Curtin University of Technology branch campus in Miri and Swinburne University of Technology branch campus in Kuching.

Wee also said the federation fully supported the state government’s policy to provide free education for Sarawakian students in the state-owned universities beginning in 2026.

“This will augur well as our students will get a high standard education and ease the financial burden of their parents,” he said.

Wee also expressed the federation’s gratitude for allocating annual grants for Chinese education, totalling RM72 million since 2014.

He said, in addition, the state government has given a sizable piece of land for development to generate funds for the Chinese independent schools.

“With the recognition accorded to Unified Examination Certificate and assistance from the Sarawak government, I would like to call on all Chinese school students and youths to join the Sarawak Civil Service as their preferred career path to contribute to nation building and the future development of Sarawak,” he said.

