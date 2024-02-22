PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — Parents have been advised to bring their children to facilities registered with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to undergo circumcision.

Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, in a statement today, said they must also ensure that only trained medical practitioners registered with the ministry perform the circumcision on their children.

“If parents intend to have their child circumcised in programmes organised outside of health facilities, the child should be seven years old and above, as they are more mentally mature and prepared.

“They must be confirmed to have a normal penile anatomy by a doctor before undergoing circumcision,” he said, urging parents to consult doctors or medical practitioners for children who do not meet the criteria.

Dr Dzulkefly said an audit that the ministry conducted on boys who were circumcised between Dec 14 last year and Jan 1 this year noted an increase in the number of referrals to government hospitals for minor complications such as bleeding and infections and major complications, including injuries to the glans penis, severe inflammation and excessive skin removal requiring corrective surgery.

“These complications undoubtedly cause distress and concern among parents and children, leading to mental distress affecting the children’s emotional development,” he said, adding that the ministry views this matter seriously.

According to him, children with health issues, such as those who have abnormal penile conditions and those with special needs, are not suitable to be circumcised outside of the hospital.

He said if the child is uncooperative during the procedure, parents are advised not to proceed but to take them to hospitals for advice and treatment.

“Bring the child to the nearest healthcare facility if complications arise after circumcision, such as bleeding, changes in the colour of the penis or surrounding skin, infections (such as fever, pain and pus), difficulty in urinating and any other concerns that may require medical advice,” he said.

Dr Zulkefly said MOH had created a technical working group comprising government and private medical practitioners to monitor circumcision activities in Malaysia, adding that the ministry also conducts continuous training for medical practitioners on the procedure and maintains close cooperation with private medical practitioners and non-governmental organisations.

He stressed that only trained and competent medical practitioners at government and private health facilities can perform circumcision procedures with the methods and equipment approved by the Medical Device Authority (MDA).

He also said organisers must inform the ministry of their intention to host circumcision programmes outside of healthcare facilities during the school holiday seasons. — Bernama