PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that the government does not allocate special funds to obtain exclusive rights for international artists who hold concerts in the country.

He explained that foreign artist concerts are typically organised by private companies or individuals, with minimal government involvement in funding arrangements.

“Most of these events are between private companies that sign an agreement to bring in exclusive rights for the event.

“The Muse concert that was held last year was held without government funding, it was done by the organisers themselves,” he told reporters after launching the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists here.

Advertisement

The question came following claim that the Singapore government had paid to secure the exclusive rights to Taylor Swift concerts in the region.

His remarks came after news outlets reported that Singapore spent approximately RM10 million to get full rights to Taylor Swift's ‘The Eras Tour’ Concert; this means that no other Asean member state, including Malaysia, can host her concerts.

However, Fahmi noted that any potential financial support from Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) would be subject to their decision and ministerial assembly.

Advertisement

He said his ministry only facilitated the application process for a concert to be held in Malaysia.

“At this time, we do not provide the funds but if Motac intends to do so it is subject to their decision and the ministerial assembly.

“At the Ministry of Communication we look at simplifying the process for applications under the authority of the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes for example,” he said.

Fahmi acknowledged the concerns raised by event organisers regarding the protracted timeframes for obtaining confirmation and permission, and gave an assurance that his ministry is working to expedite the process.

"We currently receive complaints that it takes quite a long time for them to get confirmation and permission. We will see what can be done to reduce the time period. I will discuss it with the Motac minister.