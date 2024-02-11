KUCHING, Feb 11 — The development of the new Bagak township is set to be a game changer for the Opar constituency, said its assemblyman Billy Sujang.

He said this new township located strategically near the Pan Borneo Highway will provide positive effects in socioeconomics and tourism to the local population.

The first phase will involve an area of 92 acres including the construction of the Selako Arts and Culture Centre, youth and sports complex, tourist market, administrative building, multipurpose hall, shoplots and various other basic facilities, he added.

The building plan for the new Bagak township. — Borneo Post pic

“I am optimistic about all parties involved in realising this plan thus diversifying economic opportunities for the local population,” he said in a report by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit during a briefing on the township project recently.

Also present at the briefing were political secretary to the Premier Niponi Undek and Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency special administrative officer Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik. — Borneo Post

