BETONG, Feb 7 — Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said he will seek clarification from the state Education Department about the alleged difficulty some Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) lawmakers were facing in distributing aid to schools.

He said he was told the elected representatives must get the consent from the Ministry of education (MoE) before they could provide such material.

“We cannot just hand over to schools whatever aid we have promised based on the request,” he said when officiating at the SK Nanga Gayau’s students annual gathering.

Uggah cited his personal experience when he bought some air-conditioners as requested by a school for its hall.

Advertisement

“After six months, the air-conditioners had yet to be installed, and when I asked why, I was told that the ministry has yet to give its green light,” he said, adding that he was asked to personally write to the ministry for approval.

He said the delay in installing the air-conditioners has made it seem that he did not honour his promise to help.

Uggah also called on rural teachers to instill a love for science and mathematics in their students early, saying this would give them a strong basis for further education.

Advertisement

At the function, Uggah announced a RM40,000 grant to the school’s parent-teacher association.