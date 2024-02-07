KUCHING, Feb 7 — The Sarawak government will re-look at legislation that is considered outdated, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said these must be updated so that they keep pace with changing times.

“For example, we need to look at cyberlaws because many cybercrimes have been committed against Sarawakians,” he said at a Sarawak Civil Service gathering here.

Abang Johari said many reports have lodged about people losing their savings through unauthorised withdrawals.

“This is new form of crime,” he said.

He said many youngsters from Sarawak have also been lured by scammers through social media platforms to work in other countries, such as Myanmar, Cambodia and even Peru, with the false promise of a much high salary.

“This means laws need to be relevant and we must understand these laws so that we can detain offenders as well as take precautionary measures,” he said.

The premier also asked state civil servants to comprehend new laws that the state government has introduced in the state legislative assembly.

“We must know the implications of the new legislation, and those working in the Forestry Department and Natural Resources and Environment Board should know the law on carbon trading and carbon storage.

“We want members of the civil service to understand what we have approved,” he said.