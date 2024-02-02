KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Asean and the European Union (EU) should work together to address the challenges and opportunities in clean energy, both bilaterally and within the framework of Asean-EU cooperation, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Speaking at the 3rd EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels, Belgium on Friday, Mohamad stated that in order to ensure a just transition, industrialised nations must provide developing nations with extensive support, especially in the areas of financing, incentives, technology, and infrastructure.

“Energy transition should be just, inclusive and equitable, taking into account the developmental needs of different countries.

“The Common but Differentiated Responsibilities, and Respective Capabilities, is a fundamental principle of the Paris Agreement, that must be upheld,” he said during a roundtable session titled “The Green Transition: Partnering for a Sustainable Future”.

His statement was made available to media by the Foreign Ministry.

Mohamad emphasised that Malaysia will continue to pivot, on practical solutions that drive progress, balancing climate ambition, sustainability and economic growth, as the country addresses the energy trilemma.

“We believe that the way forward, demands a progressive cooperation, and collaboration model,” he said.

The foreign minister said trade is an important lever for accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for developing countries, adding that erecting barriers to trade can erode multilateralism and cooperation, as well as hamper the growth of developing nations.

He stated that the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai last year yielded some commendable outcomes and called for the urgent operationalisation of the Loss and Damage (L&D) Fund for climate change.

“Nevertheless, energy transition is expensive, and cannot be done overnight. Those who can do more, should. We call on developed countries, including the EU members, to do more,” he said.

Nearly 200 countries have collectively pledged more than US$400 million (RM1.89 million) to establish the L&D fund to support vulnerable countries to cope with climate disaster during the COP28. — Bernama