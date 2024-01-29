BATU PAHAT, Jan 29 — Police have taken statements from 23 residents of two villages here after two fires occurred at a mosque and a surau in a 24-hour period.

The residents, from Kampung Parit Simis Darat and Parit Bangas in Sri Medan here, gave their statements to assist investigations into the two fires that broke out about two weeks ago.

Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah said the statements will aid investigators with potential leads in relation to the two fires that happened two nights in a row on January 14 and 15.

“In addition to that, police are also in the process of obtaining a forensic report from the Fire and Rescue Department to complete the investigation.

“We (police) have requested for a fire forensic report on the two fires, and it is expected to be handed to us soon,” said Ismail when contacted by the media today.

He was commenting on the latest investigation update on the two fires by police.

Earlier, investigators said they suspected that the two incidents may involve foul play and classified the cases under Section 436 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire.

Ismail called for calm and advised the public to refrain from any speculation that may cause unease among the community.

He also appealed to those with information on the two incidents to contact the Sri Medan police station or their nearest police station.

“The probe into the two fires is still ongoing and police hope to identify the perpetrators responsible,” he said.

On January 14, a 10.46pm fire at the Kampung Parit Simis Mosque had caused over RM150,000 in damages. Barely 24 hours later, the Ar-Raudah Surau in nearby Parit Bangas in Sri Medan was damaged in another fire that was noticed by residents at 10pm.

It was reported that Kampung Parit Simis Mosque committee chairman Mat Sunari Paiman said that the Fire and Rescue Department personnel had found traces of petrol under the carpet, in addition to broomsticks believed to be used to ignite the fire.

Both incidents, involving Muslim places of worship, were widely shared on social media platforms, causing much speculation about the involvement of foul play.