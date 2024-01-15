BATU PAHAT, Jan 15 — The Kampung Parit Simis Darat Mosque in Sri Medan, here, caught fire last night, but no injuries or casualties were reported.

Batu Pahat district police chief, ACP Ismail Dollah, said that the 10.50 pm incident was noticed by a local resident, who happened to stop by the mosque.

“He then asked for the help of his friends and nearby villagers to help extinguish the fire, before the fire was successfully extinguished 15 minutes later,” he said in a statement today.

He said that an inspection found that parts of the carpets, prayer mats, air conditioners and the mosque’s pulpit were destroyed in the incident.

Ismail added that further investigation will be carried out by the Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) to identify the cause of the incident, and at the same time, the police will also investigate if there is a criminal element.

Meanwhile, Yong Peng BBP operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Hafiz Othman said 50 per cent of the mosque was destroyed.

“The fire was put out by the public before the operation release team (PKO) arrived by, using tap water,” he said, adding that the operation was completed at 12.58 am. — Bernama

