PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 ― Malaysia welcomes the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case initiated by South Africa against Israel concerning the application of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said Malaysia has been vindicated in its call for Israel to be held accountable for the atrocities, crimes against humanity and genocide committed on the Palestinians in the Gaza strip, following the landmark ruling by the ICJ yesterday.

“Malaysia looks forward to the next proceedings of the ICJ which will examine the case of genocide against Israel, in her continuous support for South Africa’s application,” it said in a statement Saturday.

Malaysia reiterates its call for Palestine to be admitted as a full member state of the United Nations and to recognise the state of Palestine based on the pre-1967 border, with East Jerusalem as its Capital, said Wisma Putra.

The ruling issued by the ICJ ordered six provisional measures including for Israel to prevent the commission of genocide in Gaza, in accordance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

The Court also ordered Israel to ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any acts of genocide; and prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to genocide.

The ICJ also ruled that Israel must enable the provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life in Gaza.

Israel must also prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of genocide and submit a report to the ICJ on all measures taken to give effect to the Order within one month.

At least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, mostly women and children, and 64,487 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. ― Bernama