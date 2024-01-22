KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid tonight said she will be fighting an expected charge under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act that prosecutors are expected to press against her tomorrow.

The wife of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin claimed that she would be charged for not complying with the MACC’s notice to give her statement today, and said this was despite her request to provide the statement on Wednesday instead.

“Today, a team of MACC officers suddenly arrived at the hospital where my husband is warded demanding to record my statement, having already taken my statement earlier on January 10.

“This was despite the fact I assured them that I would give them a statement as soon as my husband’s medical procedure is over on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“I was then told that I was to be charged on Tuesday 9am which is tomorrow under Section 36(2) MACC 2009 for purportedly failing to comply with a notice asking to disclose information on assets. I asked for the charge to be done just one day later on Wednesday after my husband’s medical procedure, but this was refused. They insisted I be charged tomorrow.

“I will be in court tomorrow. I will fight this charge,” she said in a brief statement released tonight.

On January 10, Na’imah and her two sons presented themselves to the MACC headquarters at Putrajaya, as they were summoned there by the MACC to assist in investigations on Daim.

Advertisement

On January 11, Daim, Na’imah, his four children and his family-controlled Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd filed a lawsuit through a judicial review application against the MACC and the public prosecutor.

Through the lawsuit, Daim and his family are seeking court orders to stop the MACC’s investigation against them and to also prevent any prosecution against them.

As the lawsuit was filed through a judicial review application, they have to first obtain leave from the High Court in order for the court challenge to be heard.

Following a court hearing on January 16, the High Court has scheduled March 4 to deliver its decision on whether to grant leave.