KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the wife of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, is expected to be charged in court tomorrow following an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC).

When contacted by Malay Mail, a source confirmed this.

It is understood that Na’imah is expected to be charged at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur, and that she is expected to be charged under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

On January 10, Na’imah and her two sons presented themselves to the MACC headquarters at Putrajaya, as they were summoned there by the MACC to assist in investigations on Daim.

On January 11, Daim, Na’imah, his four children and his family-controlled Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd filed a lawsuit through a judicial review application against the MACC and the public prosecutor.

Through the lawsuit, Daim and his family are seeking court orders to stop the MACC’s investigation against them and to also prevent any prosecution against them.

As the lawsuit was filed through a judicial review application, they have to first obtain leave from the High Court in order for the court challenge to be heard.

Following a court hearing on January 16, the High Court has scheduled March 4 to deliver its decision on whether to grant leave.