KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has voiced his support for the Harimau Malaya squad ahead of their do-or-die 2023 Asian Cup match against Bahrain at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar tonight.

“The second match is today. Rise up, Harimau Malaya, Malaysians are always with you. Let’s go!” he posted on social media today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also conveyed his support through a post on Facebook, inviting all Malaysians to cheer the national team on.

“An important night for Malaysia! Excitement and worries rolled into one. We pray that our national squad will be victorious tonight,” he shared in his post.

Tonight’s match is crucial to keep Malaysia’s hopes of qualifying for the second round after they lost 0-4 to Jordan on Tuesday in their opening Group E match.

The Harimau Malaya squad will play two-time champions South Korea this Thursday in their last group match. — Bernama