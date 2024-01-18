KUCHING, Jan 18 — A Sarawak deputy minister today called on the Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) and the Sabah Environment Protection Department (EPD) to take further actions by developing and enforcing comprehensive policies and regulations that prioritise environmental protection and sustainability in the two Borneo states.

Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh said they should enhance their environmental monitoring and reporting systems to evaluate the impact of their actions and policies or regulations, so as to strengthen their commitment.

“By working together, we can achieve a harmonious balance between human activities and the environment, safeguarding it for present and future generations,” he said at the closing of the Seventh NREB-EPD Environmental Dialogue here.

He urged them to promote and support sustainable practices in various sectors, such as agriculture, energy, waste management, and tourism, adding that the two environmental agencies should motivate businesses and industries to embrace eco-friendly approaches with well deserved awards and incentives.

“As environmental agencies, both NREB and EPD bear the crucial responsibility of safeguarding and sustainably managing natural resources for the well-being of present and future generations,” Len Talif said.

He added that both Sarawak and Sabah, situated in the heart of Borneo, are blessed with rich biodiversity of flora and fauna and beautiful landscapes.

“These natural treasures not only bring pride to our states but also play a vital role in the well-being of our people and the prosperity of our nations.

