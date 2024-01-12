TAIPING, Jan 12 — Slope and road repairs due to landslides at Bukit Larut here carried out since 2020 have cost around RM20 million so far, Perak Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Investment Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said.

Bukit Larut remains closed to vehicles and bungalow rentals have to reopen for visitors, he said, adding that those who entered the area for hiking activities were doing so at their own risk.

“The problem with Bukit Larut is that every time repairs are completed in one area, another area suffers a landslide, so we need to take care of public safety.

“We do not recommend vehicles going up as there are landslides even with minimum road use, if we go up and down with jeeps and other vehicles, then there is a possibility that even more landslides occur and cost lives,” he told reporters after launching the Tourism Rail Package at Laman Budaya here in the presence of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief operations officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha today.

Loh said in his speech that Taiping was chosen for the launch as the town had the first railway station in the country, adding that the Rail Tourism Package was the latest product developed by Tourism Perak with the cooperation of KTMB, and will serve as an alternative mode for tourists to explore the state on trains.

“This initiative has great potential and is suitable as the majority of the KTM electric train service (ETS) runs through nearly every district in Perak.

“The state government is confident and believes that we will become the main destination of choice for tourists by offering eco-tourism, cultural, heritage and gastronomic packages, each with their own uniqueness,” he said, adding that there are 36 Rail Tourism Packages offered by six selected tour agencies, Asia City Trip, Unforgettable Tour Sdn Bhd, Rayhan Haramain Tour Sdn Bhd, Ipoh Overland Tours and Travel, Karya Merdeka Travel & Tour Sdn Bhd and Golden Century Tour & Travel Sdn Bhd.

Mohd Zain meanwhile said that KTMB is offering a 15 per cent discount for ETS tickets for those who purchase the Rail Tourism Package, and expressed hope that the companies selected to offer the tour packages will promote the rail service well through various tourism activities. — Bernama