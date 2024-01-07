KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested the chairman of a welfare organisation for allegedly submitting false claims of RM5,000 for a non-existent school aid programme in Terengganu.

Sources said the suspect, a woman in her 40s, had submitted the claims to a government-linked company, purportedly for aid distributed to 11 students under the Back To School programme.

“However, the so-called aid was never received by the 100 asnaf students listed and the Back To School programme was never held,” said a source.

The suspect was arrested at noon when she turned up to give her statement at the Terengganu MACC office.

The sources said the suspect would be charged in the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court tomorrow.

Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid, when contacted, confirmed the arrest under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

