PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — Selangor will be the first to host the Madani Tour series at state level, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The minister who is also the unity government spokesman said in the Cabinet meeting today Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim agreed to carry out the Madani Tour at state level after the success of organising Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme on the grounds of Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in December.

“We will announce the date and location of the programme maybe next week,” he told a media conference here today.

On December 10, Fahmi was reported as saying the organising of Madani Tour would be held at state level and proposed that all ministries would also participate as well as display the initiatives and achievements of the government especially for the state.

In another development, Fahmi announced that Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will be airing the Asian Cup 2023 matches starting from January 12.

The broadcast is not only limited to matches involving Harimau Malaya but will include those involving the teams of other countries, he said.

“Several parties have enquired whether the matches will be broadcast via RTM. The answer is ...yes, it will be aired over RTM.

“I have obtained confirmation from the parties concerned. Insya-Allah they will be aired. Do not worry , the government will ensure we get to watch not only matches involving Harimau Malaya but also other teams in this Asian Cup,” he said.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be hosted by Qatar.

Harimau Malaya under national coach Kim Pan Gon will be playing in Group E, with the opening game against Jordan at Al-Janoub Stadium on January 16.

On January 20, the national team will meet Bahrain at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium followed by an encounter against South Korea on January 25 at Al-Janoub Stadium. — Bernama