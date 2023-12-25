KUCHING, Dec 25 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today stressed he was caught unaware by the claim that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has given its “green light” for its component Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to merge with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Abang Johari said two political parties cannot merge, and members of one party can only join the other if the party is dissolved.

“No, I am not aware of it,” Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, said when asked by reporters after attending the Christmas open house of the Anglican Bishop of Sarawak Datuk Danald Jute here.

“Just wish him Merry Christmas,” he added, referring to PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

“If they want to merge, they have to refer the matter to the Registrar of Societies. One of the parties has to be dissolved, whether it is PSB or PDP.”

Earlier today, PSB deputy president Johnical Rayong Ngipa said the party is expected to be dissolved before Chinese New Year and its members are to join PDP en bloc.

He said he was informed by PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh that the “green light” had been received for them to join PDP.

However, he said for this to happen PSB would need to be dissolved before its over 80,000 party members across Sarawak collectively join PDP.

Apart from him and Wong, who is also Bawang Assan state assemblyman, the party also has Baru Bian as Ba’Kelalan representative.

Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How had previously left the party to become an independent lawmaker.

On August 19, during a PDP-PSB Unity Dinner, PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing had predicted that both parties would merge by December.

In a press statement on November 20, Wong had said that PSB and PDP are compatible for a possible merger since both parties have similar political aspirations and policies.