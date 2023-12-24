JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — The remand order against three individuals who were detained on suspicion of abetting in an incident where a seven-year-old boy was kidnapped, has been extended for another three days.

Magistrate R. Salini extended the order, which was first issued on December 21 and expired today, until December 27 to enable the police to carry out further investigations into the case under Section 363/511 of the Penal Code.

The teenagers, aged 15, 17 and 18, were arrested in Pontian on December 20.

Prior to this, Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat was quoted as saying that a Chinese national with permanent resident status in Singapore suffered serious injuries while trying to save his son from being kidnapped by a group of men on December 12, here,

The boy was not injured.

The main suspect, a 41-year-old who is believed to be the partner of the injured Chinese national, was detained in front of the Taman Pelangi police station at 8pm on the same day. — Bernama

