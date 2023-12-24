Advertisement

MELAKA, Dec 24 — The Melaka government is conducting a detailed study regarding the proposed increase in water tariff for domestic users in the state before submitting the application to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that the study was crucial to ensure that the upcoming water tariff hike, which was last increased in April 2011, does not burden the people and does not adversely affect Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB).

“This water tariff will be standardised across the country, but it will be based on the capacity and the revenue generated for the respective state. Therefore, we are currently examining and assessing the amount of revenue that will be used to raise water tariff in the future.

“Certainly, a rate that does not burden the people will be announced later,” he told reporters after officiating the closing of the Megasurf Pantai Puteri 2023 in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024) here today.

He said that the increase in water tariff is essential to ensure that SAMB does not incur losses while still being able to supply treated water to users in the state.

According to SAMB’s website, for domestic users or individual metres in the state, the water tariff rates are RM0.60 for the first 20 cubic metres, followed by RM0.90 for usage between 20 and 35 cubic metres, and RM1.45 for usage exceeding 35 cubic metres. — Bernama

