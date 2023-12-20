KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang has asked PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan to apologise and withdraw his statement that it was “poisonous propaganda” for the former to say that any Malaysian can be prime minister.

Lim had previously said that the Federal Constitution does not prevent a non-Malay from becoming prime minister and asked whether Takiyuddin was suggesting the Constitution and the Rukun Negara were divisive and inflammatory.

“When Takiyuddin says that the issue of non-Malays being able to become prime minister is ‘poisonous propaganda’ which has the potential to create an atmosphere of disharmony, is he suggesting that the Constitution and the Rukun Negara are divisive and inflammatory documents?” he said in a statement today.

Lim said that Takiyuddin, as Kota Baru MP, should be referred to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges as the latter’s statement could have violated his oath as an MP to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution.

“As if his unconstitutional act was not enough, he added oil to the fire when he described the proposal of Federal Territory KL DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai to restore local government elections starting with the Federal Territories as ‘toxic narratives’.

“On top of that, Takiyuddin has the cheek to claim that it (PAS) represents a ‘more sane, moderate and reasonable political agenda and culture’ in a plural Malaysia,” said Lim.

Lim said that instead of asking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ‘control and stop DAP’s toxic narratives’, Takiyuddin should curb PAS’ provocative tactics.

“Will PAS shed its extremism and become a moderate Islamist party in keeping with the Malaysian Constitution and Malaysia as a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-civilisation country?” he said.

Yesterday, Takiyuddin took Lim to task for his comments on the possibility of a non-Malay being prime minister during a meeting with Malaysian students in Manchester, England, last month.

Takiyuddin also criticised Tan, who is also the Cheras MP, for his remarks on reintroducing local elections at the Federal Territory KL DAP convention on Sunday.

“These (matters) were raised by senior politicians from a party that is a component of the ruling government and... (have) created confusion and doubts over the policies and direction of the government.

“Therefore, confidence towards the party’s leadership will deteriorate,” he said.